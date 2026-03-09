The Listening Room Celebrates 20 Years with Star-Studded Ryman Show

The 20th anniversary of The Listening Room Cafe was celebrated in unforgettable fashion March 3 with a sold-out show at the historic Ryman Auditorium. The epic evening brought together more than 25 songwriters and artists for over three hours of music, surprises, and heartfelt moments honoring one of Music City’s most beloved songwriter venues.

Joining founder and owner Chris Blair on the iconic stage was an impressive lineup of hitmakers and performers. The night featured appearances from Matt Jenkins, Rachel Thibodeau, Victoria Shaw, Jordan Feliz, Jordan Walker, Brian White, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley, Blessing Offor, James Slater, Old Dominion, Jo Dee Messina, Brett Young, Boyz II Men, Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley, Brian Davis, Drew Baldridge, J.T. Harding, Phil Barton, Rob Williford, Liz Rose, and HARDY.

The evening was packed with memorable surprises. One of the most emotional moments came when Drew Baldridge brought Chris Blair to tears with an invitation from the Grand Ole Opry asking him to serve as a Guest Announcer later this month on March 24. Another highlight came with a proclamation from the office of Freddie O’Connell, officially declaring March 3, 2026 as The Listening Room Day in Nashville.

Throughout the night, the focus remained squarely on the songs. The stripped-down performances showcased the craft of songwriting that has long been the heart of The Listening Room experience. Highlights included a moving memorial tribute to songwriter Brett James, HARDY debuting an unreleased song, and a special collaboration between Brett Young and Boyz II Men. In another touching moment, J.T. Harding gifted his guitar to a young fan in the audience directly from the stage. The celebration closed with an all-star sing-along finale that perfectly captured the communal spirit of the night.

“Twenty years ago, I had this crazy dream to build a place where I could come and play songs with my friends and actually pay songwriters for what they do,” Blair told the crowd. “If you had told me we would be standing here in the Mother Church twenty years later with a sold-out show, I would have said you were crazy—but here we are.”

Since opening its doors in 2006, The Listening Room Cafe has become one of Nashville’s premier songwriter venues, championing both hit writers and emerging artists in an intimate setting where songs take center stage. Over the past two years alone, the venue has sold more than a quarter-million tickets to fans from all 50 U.S. states and 53 countries, hosting more than 1,500 shows featuring over 2,000 songwriters. Its monthly “Sound Good Do Good” series has also raised more than $177,000 for charitable causes.

Located in Nashville’s historic International Harvester building at 618 4th Avenue South, the venue continues to host nightly songwriter rounds that celebrate the craft behind some of country music’s biggest hits. Over the years, its stage has welcomed legendary artists including Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood, Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson, and HARDY.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!