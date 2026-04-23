CONCERT REVIEW: Leonid and Friends at the Fisher Center

I’ll be honest—when I hear the words “cover band,” I usually brace myself. For me, if you’re going to be a cover band, it has to be exact. No reinterpretations, no shortcuts—hit the notes, match the feel, honor the original. That’s a high bar, and very few cover band bands clear it.

Leonid and Friends doesn’t just clear it—they absolutely crush it. To call them a cover band almost does seem right.

This is our second time seeing the band and just like the first time, their April 16th performance at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, our expectations were completely blown away. From the first note, it was obvious this wasn’t just another tribute act making the rounds. This is a world-class, eleven-piece ensemble operating on a totally different level.

Formed in Russia and built from a viral YouTube following, the band has evolved into a full-fledged touring powerhouse, now selling out shows across the United States with remarkable consistency . And after seeing them live, it’s easy to understand why.

At the heart of their sound is the music of Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire—and honestly, it couldn’t suit them better. Their horn section is nothing short of spectacular. Tight, punchy, and perfectly arranged, it drives the entire show with the kind of precision you’d expect from a top-tier studio recording. That’s no accident—this band is known for painstaking, note-for-note recreations of these classic songs .

But they don’t stop there. The setlist stretches comfortably into Steely Dan, Carpenters, and other iconic artists, all delivered with the same obsessive attention to detail. It’s not just the instrumentation—it’s the vocals too. With multiple lead singers rotating throughout the night, each one channels the tone and phrasing of the original artists so convincingly that you almost forget you’re not listening to the records themselves.

And that’s the thing—this band doesn’t reinterpret. They recreate. Faithfully. Flawlessly. Exactly the way I think it should be done.

What makes it even more impressive is the sheer size and cohesion of the group. Eleven musicians on stage, all locked in, all executing complex arrangements with ease. It’s a massive sound, but never cluttered—just incredibly tight musicianship from top to bottom.

There were multiple standing ovations through out the night which is also a rare thing for a cover band. But the venue deserves its own standing ovation as well. The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts continues to feel like one of Nashville’s best-kept secrets. There’s an elegance to the space that rivals Schermerhorn Symphony Center, yet it still flies just under the radar. Sightlines are perfect, acoustics are pristine, and quite honestly, there’s not a bad seat in the house. And did I mention free parking? Almost unheard of in Nashville these days.

By the end of the night, it was clear—Leonid and Friends aren’t just a great cover band. They’re something much rarer: a band that respects the music so deeply that they’ve mastered it. And in doing so, they’ve built a live show that stands shoulder to shoulder with the legends they honor.

–Jerry Holthouse

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