Lainey Wilson confirms her Whirlwind World Tour will kick off in March. The tour will include a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. GET TICKETS HERE! Special guests on the tour include ERNEST, Muscadine Bloodline, Kaitlin Butts, Maddox Batson, Drake Milligan, Lauren Watkins and Zach Meadows. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Wilson, who is nominated for Best Country Album at this weekend’s 67th Annual Grammy Awards for her acclaimed record, Whirlwind. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce, Whirlwind was released via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville this past summer and earned Wilson her best sales week ever as the record debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart—her first top 10 entry. The album features her current Top 5 country radio single “4x4xU” which is geared up to be her eighth #1 hit.

In just the past year, Wilson was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, performed during the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show, won Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, three awards at the 59th ACM Awards and two awards at the 58th CMA Awards, where she also made her hosting debut alongside Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. Wilson also received two awards at this year’s ACM Honors: the prestigious Triple Crown Award—presented to those who have won ACM Entertainer of the Year, Female/Male Vocalist of the Year and New Female/Male Vocalist of the Year—and the Milestone Award, which is given to an artist who has had an unprecedented or outstanding year in country music.

