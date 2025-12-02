Mac McAnally Featured in Country Music Hall of Fame’s Newest Exhibit

One of country music’s most respected singers, songwriters, and musicians, Mac McAnally is prominently featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s newest long-term exhibit, Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising, now open through March 2028. The expansive installation celebrates the groundbreaking music, artists, and studios of Muscle Shoals, Alabama—an influential hub that shaped American music across genres.

McAnally’s story is woven throughout the exhibit. A Mississippi native, he began his professional journey as a teenage studio musician in Muscle Shoals, quickly becoming part of its storied creative community. His 1967 Martin D-18 acoustic guitar, used during those early sessions, is on display, and he appears in filmed interviews and multimedia components that highlight his contributions and the broader Muscle Shoals legacy.

Spanning more than 5,000 square feet, the exhibit also showcases artifacts from fellow icons linked to the region, including Aretha Franklin, Duane Allman, Pops Staples, and others. More details about Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising can be found at countrymusichalloffame.org.

“One of the great blessings of my life is the fact that the professional part of my musical career began (and continues) in Muscle Shoals,” McAnally shared. “I owe so much to the place and its amazing cast of characters that I’m gonna preach its praises as long as I’m breathing.”

The honor caps an eventful year for McAnally. Earlier in 2025, he received the Academy of Country Music’s Poet’s Award, recognizing his extraordinary influence as a songwriter throughout his six-decade career. He has also spent much of the year on the road, performing more than 70 dates and showing no signs of slowing down.

A 10-time CMA Musician of the Year and a member of five Hall of Fames, McAnally remains one of the genre’s most admired creators. His songwriting credits include hits for Alabama, Kenny Chesney, and Jimmy Buffett, along with contributions to projects by Dolly Parton, Toby Keith, Keith Whitley, Hank Williams Jr., George Strait, and more—a body of work that continues to shape and inspire American music.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!