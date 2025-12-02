Josh Ross Celebrates First No. 1 With “Single Again”

BMI wrapped up its final No. 1 celebration of 2025 on Monday (12/1), honoring MCA/Universal Music Canada/CORE Records artist Josh Ross for his first chart-topping single, “Single Again.” The Nashville industry gathered at Moto Moda to salute the rising artist, whose breakout hit appears on his debut album Later Tonight and recently earned Single of the Year and Video of the Year at the 2025 CCMA Awards.

Hosted by BMI and SESAC, with BMI’s Jackson Kiger emceeing, the event reunited Ross with co-writers Joe Fox(SESAC), Brad Rempel (SOCAN), and producer Matt Geroux. The celebration marked Fox’s third No. 1 and Rempel’s first. To commemorate Ross’s milestone as a BMI songwriter, Kiger presented him with a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar.

In partnership with sponsor Studio Bank, Kari Barnhart delivered a special donation on behalf of Ross and the songwriting team to Pawsitive Rescue Division, supporting the organization’s mission of connecting rescued dogs with loving homes. The afternoon concluded with MCA’s Damon Moberly presenting Ross a plaque recognizing the song’s RIAA Gold certification.

For Josh Ross, whose star continues to rise following back-to-back CCMA Entertainer of the Year wins, the celebration marked another standout moment in an already defining year.

