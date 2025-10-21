Luke Preston Signs New Publishing Deal With Big Loud Publishing

Rising singer-songwriter Luke Preston has officially signed a new publishing deal with Big Loud Publishing, marking an exciting new chapter in his already impressive Nashville journey.

“I’m beyond stoked to start working with Big Loud,” shares Preston. “When I got the opportunity to do some writing on the Big Loud Bus a few years back, I felt an immediate kinship with Romie (Adam Romaine), and I’m thrilled to get to work alongside him and the rest of the team. I’ve always admired Big Loud for breaking new ground with their writers and artists, and I’m fired up to spend my next chapter with them.”

Adam Romaine, Big Loud Publishing’s Sr. Creative Director, echoed the enthusiasm, saying, “I’ve had the chance to see Luke’s unique approach to creativity and his patient attitude toward co-writing firsthand on the Big Loud writing bus. He’s a great addition to this already talented roster, and I couldn’t be more stoked to work with him.”

A Clearwater, Florida native, Preston made the move to Nashville in 2011 and quickly began carving out a name for himself as a thoughtful and versatile songwriter. After earning his first publishing deal in 2019, he’s written songs for artists across multiple genres, including Kip Moore, The Lone Bellow, Corey Kent, Kashus Culpepper, and American Idol winner Iam Tongi, among others.

With over a decade of experience in Music City, Preston’s partnership with Big Loud Publishing solidifies his place among Nashville’s most promising songwriters — and sets the stage for an exciting next chapter in his creative journey.

