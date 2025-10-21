Alana Springsteen Shines at Bridgestone With Keith Urban

Rising country star Alana Springsteen capped off her summer with a career-defining moment — performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last Friday (10/17) as part of Keith Urban’s HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR. For Springsteen, who first learned to play guitar at seven years old by mimicking Urban’s riffs, the night was nothing short of a dream realized — and it happened just hours before her 25th birthday.

“My parents moved our whole family to Nashville when I was 14 to help me chase this dream of becoming a singer-songwriter,” Springsteen shared. “I walked into writing rooms carrying a guitar twice my size with songwriters three times my age, and for the first time, felt truly understood. Nashville is my home… I’ve spent the last 10 years watching my heroes perform on the Bridgestone stage. It’s a dream that has played on loop in my head for as long as I can remember.”

That dream came vividly to life as Springsteen delivered a heartfelt set featuring fan favorites from her acclaimed three-part debut TWENTY SOMETHING, including her GOLD-certified hit “goodbye looks good on you” with Mitchell Tenpenny, alongside new, unreleased songs like “same God.” During that performance, the sold-out crowd — joined by her proud parents — illuminated the arena with a sea of phone lights, creating a moment Springsteen says she’ll “never forget.”

In a particularly special highlight, Keith Urban invited Springsteen back onstage for a stunning duet of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”, echoing their earlier collaboration during CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Following the show, Springsteen shared a clip of the duet with the caption, “sometimes dreams come true.”

Currently, Springsteen is in the studio working on the follow-up to TWENTY SOMETHING, but her Bridgestone performance made one thing clear — this rising Nashville talent has already earned her place among the city’s brightest stars.

