LISTEN: Steep Canyon Rangers’ “Circling The Drain”

GRAMMY Award-winning Americana and bluegrass trailblazers Steep Canyon Rangers are back with a powerful new single, “Circling The Drain,” out now alongside its official music video, filmed in their hometown of Asheville, North Carolina by Fiasco Media and IamAvl.

Penned and sung by Graham Sharp, “Circling The Drain” bursts with the band’s signature blend of high energy, technical mastery, and heartfelt storytelling. Driven by Sharp’s banjo, Nicky Sanders’ fiery fiddle, and the Rangers’ soaring harmonies, the song delivers an anthem of perseverance and grit — a reminder of the strength it takes to keep pushing forward when everything else fades away.

Produced by Mike Ashworth and the band, the track showcases the group’s unparalleled musicianship with Aaron Burdett (guitar), Michael Ashworth (percussion, guitar, harmony vocals), Mike Guggino (mandolin, mandola, harmony vocals), Nicky Sanders (fiddle), Barrett Smith (bass), and Graham Sharp (banjo, lead vocals). It was recorded by Julian Dryer and mixed by Derek Studt.

“Circling The Drain” follows the release of their empowering single “Next Act,” and marks their first new studio track since 2024’s Live at Greenfield Lake — the band’s first live album of original material. That record became a milestone moment for the Rangers, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart, tying Old Crow Medicine Show for the most chart-topping albums in the genre’s history, and appearing on six separate Billboard charts.

The band’s nationwide tour continues well into 2026, featuring headline dates and select shows alongside longtime collaborators Steve Martin and Martin Short. From the Carolinas to California, the extensive run includes performances at some of the country’s most iconic theaters and venues.

