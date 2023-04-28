Luke Grimes Releases Blaze Foley Cover, “Clay Pigeons”

Known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit television series, “Yellowstone,” Luke Grimes has been making music for years and is prepping his first major label project. When not on set, Grimes can be found spinning his favorite country albums and songwriting at home in Montana or in Nashville writing with some of Music Row’s elite including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

Today the Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist released an Amazon Original song, a cover of Blaze Foley’s “Clay Pigeons.” Grimes will perform that song and others, on Sunday, April 30, when he performs for the first time at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA.

For Amazon Music, Grimes covered famed Texas artist, Blaze Foley’s song “Clay Pigeons,” which originally was released in February of 1989.

“In my opinion, Blaze Foley is one of the more underrated singer songwriters in the history books of country music,” said Grimes. “He truly was outlaw country in every sense, and he practiced what he preached. Clay Pigeons is not only my favorite song from Blaze, but one of my favorite songs of all time. The structure, melody, and lyrics are all so simple, yet they come together to say something so profound. The songwriting is masterful. There has always been something so comforting to me about the melancholy feel of this song.”

