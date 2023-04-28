Featured Bonnaroo Artist: Kip Moore

There’s something for every one at Bonnaroo and Country music will be well represented this year by several artists including Kip Moore. Moore’s fifth studio album Damn Love is out today. Co-produced by Moore, along with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), the 13 tracks hold on to passion, with the persistent anthem “Heart on Fire,” while “Another Night In Knoxville” captures the magnetic draw of the stage as a sweeping ‘70s-rock ballad that soundtracks a long-cherished memory. Meanwhile the refreshing “Kinda Bar” conjures magic from a roadside tavern, and a comforting sense of clarity arrives with gentle instant classics, “Some Things” and “One Heartbeat” (featuring Ashley McBryde).

Moore’s title track and his new radio single “Damn Love” is impacting Monday but you can listen above right now.

Moore is also sharing the music video for “Sometimes She Stays,” as the third installment in a series of recently released videos “Damn Love” and “Kinda Bar”. Directed by PJ Brown, the last piece of the story depicts Moore and his love interest revisiting moments in their relationship, set against the backdrop of New York City. Watch the “Sometimes She Stays” video below.

“Jaren Johnston and I kicked off this album after writing “Peace & Love,” which helped create a theme for the rest of the record,” said Moore. “‘Damn Love’ comes from a combination of progression within myself and my career, and being emotionally raw, and the honesty that came along with some self-realization. This record shares all the highs and lows throughout my life, and I hope those who listen can feel that.”

Moore is kicking off his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR with multiple sold-out headlining shows in Australia and South Africa. Moore will continue his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR with headlining shows in Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.K., along with a slot at Bonnaroo this summer so be there one June 18th.