Lineup Announced For 8th Annual “Honor The Fallen” 5K Event

Memories of Honor, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville is excited to announce the live music entertainment scheduled for the 8th annual Honor the Fallen 5K, on Saturday, May 13 at The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee.

A limited-capacity special VIP fundraiser event called Honor The Fallen Music & Memories has been added to HTF5K’s event schedule for 6pm at The Jaeckle Centre in Thompson’s Station. The event will feature live performances by Nashville hit songwriters Kelley Lovelace & Tim Nichols, along with songwriter and performer Jonny Houlihan. Lovelace, a US Army veteran, has penned 16 #1 hit songs for the likes of Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenney Chesney, Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow, Randy Houser, Terri Clark, Montgomery Gentry and others. Nichols, a 2017 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, brings an equally impressive resume with multiple smash hit songs he’s written for Tim McGraw, Joe Dee Messina, Trace Adkins, and Chris Young. To reserve your seats, register at runsignup.com/TicketEvent/HonorTheFallenMusicAndMemories

Additionally, following the conclusion of the 5K race at 10:30am country recording artist & Marine veteran Adam Warner will lead a special In The Round songwriters performance with Army veteran and songwriter Mark Addison Chandler, hit Nashville songwriter Karen Staley whose penned songs for Faith Hill, Terri Clark, Tracy Byrd and others. Plus, pop-rock singer-songwriter Aly Cutter is also set to perform.

Honor the Fallen 5K is an opportunity for the community to honor and show respect for fallen veterans and their families. MOH is also currently seeking volunteers, donors and sponsors for the May 13 event which typically draws several hundred participants every year. To register, volunteer, participate or sponsor, visit honorthefallen5k.com.

HTF5K is not “just another 5K”. It’s a community event to bring together families of the fallen, veterans, and civilians in a healing environment to honor our fallen service members to honor, heal, and connect. Memories of Honor strongly believe that our fallen and their families deserve to be honored, remembered, and recognized more than one day per year. This is why our mission is to make every day Memorial Day.

“We believe our fallen service members and their families deserve to be honored and remembered not just on Memorial Day, but every day,” said Amy Cotta, founder of Memories of Honor. “Our mission is to make every day Memorial Day by creating living, breathing memorials so no life loss as a result of serving our country goes forgotten.”

8th Annual Honor The Fallen 5k

The Grove – 6463 Eudailey-Covington Rd, College Grove, TN

Event Day Schedule – Saturday, May 13

7:00am – Race attendee packet-pickup opens

8:50am – Color Guard

9:00am – HTF5K race start

9:45am – Memorial Mile registration closes

10:00am – HTF5K awards

10:10am – Passing of The Flag Ceremony

10:20am – Memorial Mile start

10:30am – Food service

11:00am – In The Round songwriters round (featuring Adam Warner, Karen Staley, Mark Addison Chandler, & Aly Cutter)

6:00pm – VIP Fundraiser Event: Honor The Fallen Music & Memories (featuring Kelley Lovelace, Tim Nicholas, & Jonny Houlihan)