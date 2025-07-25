Luke Combs Saddles Up With New Single and Star-Studded Video
Luke Combs at Bonnaroo. Photo by Elizabeth Thorpe

Luke Combs is back with a brand-new single, and it’s already revving engines. His latest release, “Back in the Saddle,” dropped today via Columbia Nashville, accompanied by a high-octane music video featuring NASCAR royalty Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty (watch above). Directed by Tyler Adams, the cinematic video blends country grit with racing legend, offering fans an adrenaline-fueled visual to match the song’s anthemic energy.

“So much work goes into making these songs—so much time we spend making them, from the studio writing them to the videos,” shared Combs. “I got to make the video with Dale Jr. and Richard Petty, which is a total dream come true. My grandpa would be rolling over in his grave in a good way if he knew that I got to hang out with Richard Petty and Dale Jr.”

Co-written with longtime collaborators Dan Isbell and Jonathan Singleton, and produced by Combs, Singleton, and Chip Matthews, “Back in the Saddle” adds to what has already been a landmark year for the North Carolina native.

The Nashville.com team was lucky enough to catch Combs’ unforgettable set at 2025 Bonnaroo before the remainder of the festival was sadly canceled due to weather. It was our first time seeing Combs and he definitely lived up to the hype. Combs was the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

With over 155.5 million RIAA certified units, Combs recently became the second most-certified country artist of all time, and his accolades only continue to pile up—from Grammy-nominated hits to RIAA Diamond singles and a recent induction into the Music City Walk of Fame.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

