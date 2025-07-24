Brandi Carlile & Harvey Mason Jr. Will Kick Off Americanafest Business Conference

The Americana Music Association will welcome GRAMMY-winning artist Brandi Carlile and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. to launch the start of the AMERICANAFEST Business and Educational Conference in Nashville on September 10.

For over two decades, AMERICANAFEST has hosted its business conference in Nashville, providing a premier educational forum for discussions on cultural and industry-related topics among top professionals and artists from the Americana community. This year, AMERICANAFEST returns to The Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown, featuring over 50 insightful sessions, as well as its signature nighttime music showcases throughout notable venues in Music City, which will welcome over 200 electrifying artists and bands. For more information about AMERICANAFEST 2025, please visit americanamusic.org.

A multi-GRAMMY and Emmy-nominated songwriter and producer, and CEO of the Recording Academy® and MusiCares, Harvey Mason jr. is a creative powerhouse and industry trailblazer whose influence spans music, film/TV, and advocacy. At the Academy, he is redefining what it means to champion music creators, ensuring their voices are heard, their rights protected, and their artistry celebrated. He has spearheaded transformative initiatives, including the Songwriters & Composers Wing, the Black Music Collective, Academy Proud, and The Gold Alliance, while also strengthening advocacy efforts federally and locally.

Mason has crafted iconic hits for both legends and today’s biggest stars, from Whitney Houston and Elton John to Beyoncé and Justin Bieber. His visionary approach extends to film and television, where he has shaped the music of Bob Marley: One Love, Dreamgirls, Pitch Perfect (1,2,3), Respect, SING (1,2,3), and Straight Outta Compton, among many others.

Beyond his creative and executive accomplishments, Mason is dedicated to giving back. He has been recognized with the Spirit of Excellence Award from the T.J. Martell Foundation and supports organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House, the American Cancer Society, and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

Brandi Carlile is an Oscar-nominated and 11x GRAMMY Award-winning and 6x Americana Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer, 2x EMMY Award-winning composer, lyricist and writer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, who is known as one of music’s most respected voices. Throughout her acclaimed career, Carlile has released eight studio albums, including her most recent, Who Believes in Angels?—the universally critically acclaimed collaborative album with her childhood hero, Elton John—which debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. and top 10 in the U.S.

Additionally, Carlile continues her work as a renowned producer with recent GRAMMY Award-winning projects from Joni Mitchell and Brandy Clark. She also produced and recorded a rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fine” with her wife, Catherine, which was included on Barbie The Album as well as a version of “Home,” which was featured in the final season of Ted Lasso. She received her first Oscar nomination in the Original Song category in January 2025 for “Never Too Late”, a track written alongside Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt for the Disney+ documentary of the same name, on Elton’s life and career.

Beloved by her peers, Carlile has collaborated with artists such as The Highwomen, Alicia Keys, Soundgarden, Hozier, Noah Kahan, Jacob Collier, P!nk and Dolly Parton. Carlile was named OUT Magazine’s 2023 “Icon of the Year,” awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award” and NMPA’s 2023 Songwriter Icon Award.

On top of being a musician and writer, Carlile is a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $6 million for grassroots causes to date.

AMERICANAFEST Launches with an Intimate Fireside Chat Between Brandi Carlile and GRAMMY CEO Harvey Mason jr. Wednesday — 10:00AM (At the Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown)

The AMERICANAFEST Business and Educational Conference kicks off with an intimate fireside chat between GRAMMY-winning artist Brandi Carlile and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr.

Join them as they share insights on innovation, activism and more. Plus, hear how they are helping to foster a creative environment for all musicians to share their work.

