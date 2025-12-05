LISTEN: Tucker Wetmore’s New Single “Proving Me Right”

Country music’s fastest-rising star Tucker Wetmore is closing out a massive year with the release of his brand-new track, “Proving Me Right,” (listen above) marking his first new music since the record-shattering debut of What Not To.

Laid back and built on a smooth, mellow groove, the new single showcases Wetmore’s sharp songwriting and signature vocal swagger. Written by Wetmore, Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, and Chris Tompkins, the track finds the singer watching an ex fall back into old habits—an honest moment of clarity delivered with the reflective edge fans have come to love.

The release drops at a time when Wetmore’s momentum is at an all-time high. His Country radio hit “3,2,1” has officially broken into the Top 5 and is on track to become his second No. 1 single of the year. The song comes from his acclaimed debut album What Not To (Back Blocks/MCA/Mercury Records), which made history as 2025’s biggest country album debut from a new artist.

Wetmore’s star power continues to rise beyond the charts. He was recently announced as a performer for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026,” airing live Dec. 31 on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

The singer also made his CMA Awards debut this year as both a first-time nominee and performer. And just last month, Wetmore unveiled the cinematic, star-studded music video for his viral smash “Brunette.” Filmed at the historic Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, the Wild West–themed video—co-directed by Wetmore and Chase Foster—casts him as a small-town sheriff tracking down a mysterious brunette outlaw. Cameos from Hannah Godwin and Joey Graziadei help bring the storyline to life, culminating in the long-awaited moment when Wetmore finally finds his leading lady.

Looking ahead to 2026, Tucker Wetmore shows no signs of slowing down. His Brunette World Tour launches in February with stops across the U.S., UK, and EU. Special guests Dasha, Carter Faith, and Jacob Hackworth will join him on select dates. With early sellouts prompting added shows and upgraded venues—including two extra nights in London—fans can still grab limited tickets at tuckerwetmore.com. A portion of all ticket sales will support Face the Fight, benefiting suicide prevention and mental health care for veterans.

Nashville.com will keep you updated as Wetmore’s breakout year continues paving the way for an even bigger 2026.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!