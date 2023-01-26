Young The Giant Announces North American Tour

Young The Giant announced a summer tour with Milky Chance of the US and Canada. The tour begins May 30th and makes a stop on July 14 at the Ascend Amphitheater here in Nashville. GET TICKETS HERE. The tour follows this past fall’s greatly release of American Bollywood, their first album in four years. The current single “The Walk Home” is rapidly gaining momentum at AAA and Alternative Radio. The tour will also feature special guests TALK and Rosa Linn.

Young The Giant and Activist will partner with REVERB to reduce the tour’s environmental footprint and engage with fans to take action for people and the planet.

The Young The Giant Presale begins Tuesday, January 31 at 10am local venue time and runs through Thursday, February 2 at 10PM local venue time. Advance registration does not guarantee tickets. Supplies are limited. General on sale begins Friday, February 3 at 10am local time HERE.

The four-part album is available everywhere now via AWAL/Jungle Youth Records. Since the last album, Mirror Master, three of the band members became fathers. With lyrics mostly written by the band’s lead singer Sameer Gadhia, the son of Indian immigrants, the album tells the multi-generational saga of the American immigrant, and the origins, exiles, battles, and denouement of reclaiming their collective identity. “This is not just the story of an Indian-American caught in between two worlds,” the band’s Sameer Gadhia previously said, “it’s also our universal search to find meaning in chaos.”

The album was co-produced by John Hill (Santigold, M.I.A., Phantogram, Khalid) and the members of Young The Giant.