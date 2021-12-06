Luke Combs Goes 3X Platinum

Luke Combs’ acclaimed global #1 album, What You See Is What You Get, has been certified 3x Platinum, while his #1 debut album, This One’s For You, is now 4x Platinum. Furthermore, five of Combs’ #1 singles have also received new certifications: “Beer Never Broke My Heart” certified 4x Platinum, “Forever After All” certified 3x Platinum, “Even Though I’m Leaving” certified 3x Platinum, “1, 2 Many” certified Platinum and “Does To Me” feat. Eric Church certified Platinum.

The achievements continue a triumphant few weeks for Combs, who is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards for “Forever After All.” Combs was also recently named Entertainer of the Year at the 55th Annual CMA Awards and once again made history as his latest single, “Cold As You,” reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. This is the seventh #1 to come from Combs’ deluxe album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get—breaking the record for most #1 singles to come from the same album—as well as his twelfth-consecutive #1 single overall, another historic feat.

Additionally, Combs continues to achieve historic success with his first-ever headline stadium tour, selling out shows at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The shows rank among the fastest sell-outs in each venue’s history as they both immediately sold out as soon as they went on-sale. Moreover, Combs’ stadium concert at Seattle’s Lumen Field also achieved a massive opening weekend and is nearly sold-out. All together, Combs sold over 115,000 tickets in one day.

The 6x CMA, 3x ACM and 3x Billboard Music Award-winner also debuted his new song, “Doin’ This” during the live CMA Awards broadcast last month. A personal reflection on his own life and career, the song continues to receive widespread acclaim with Billboard praising, “the North Carolina native with the full-throttle voice and arsenal of hits has become an unstoppable force,” while Music Row declares, “His heart is so huge, and there are few in the format who are as completely relatable…A masterpiece.” Listen to the song HERE and watch/share the official music video HERE.

Out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart last fall. The deluxe edition features all 18 tracks from What You See Is What You Get, as well as five new songs. With the release, Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart—the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500.

Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—breaking Taylor Swift’s previously held record at 24 weeks. The accomplishment came as What You See Is What You Get topped the chart for the 25th time, while his 2017 debut, This One’s For You, has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1—tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart withShania Twain’s Come On Over in 1997.