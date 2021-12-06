Stars Get Together For Good Cause

Nashville Cartel hosted a fundraiser last night at Whiskey Room Live in Franklin, Tenn. featuring performances by, Bigg Vinny, Jared Blake, Jessica Andrews, Jimmy Wayne, Lee Brice, Jerrod Niemann and James Otto.

The event, which included a silent auction, was emceed by Bigg Vinny (Trailer Choir and NBC’s The Biggest Loser), and Jared Blake (NBC’s The Voice), and benefitted charities in the Middle Tennessee area. It also honored one very special guest — Stetson Pollard, who was gifted a red and white Fender guitar by the “Live To Be” charity, signed by all of the evening’s performers.

“Stetson has sensory processing disorder. His love of music gives him peace, and ‘Live To Be’ gave him a brand new guitar to help bring him more of that peace,” said Autumn Pollard, Stetson’s mother. “It was such a wonderful night for our family, and Stetson had so much fun. This charity is amazing; what they do for children is just beautiful.”

One of the show’s many musical highlights was a moving performance by Jimmy Wayne of “Sara Smile.” The song was a special request made by Lee Brice for his wife Sara, in the audience.