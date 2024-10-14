Ashley McBryde Will Flip Switch On "Opry Goes Pink"

The Grand Ole Opry, the show that made country music famous, once again joins together with Susan G. Komen in the fight against breast cancer with the 16th Anniversary of Opry Goes Pink on Wednesday, October 23, presented by Humana, sponsored by Vanderbilt Health. Grammy®, CMA and ACM Award-winning Opry member Ashley McBryde will flip the switch on the Opry’s signature barn backdrop, turning it pink for the night. Additional performers that night include Tanya Tucker and Victoria Shaw as well and Opry members Jeannie Seely, T. Graham Brown and Jon Pardi and the Opry debut of Scott Stapp.

Beginning today when fans order tickets, $5 from every ticket sold will be donated to Susan G. Komen® to aid in the fight against breast cancer. Tickets are available HERE.

