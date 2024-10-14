Cody Johnson Celebrates Two Number Ones At BMI
Dirt Cheap" Trade Photo Back Row L-R: Warner Chappell’s Bethany Mako, Studio Bank’s Kari Barnhart, Warner Music Nashville’s Cris Lacy, BMI’s MaryAnn Keen; Front Row L-R: Josh Phillips (BMI), Cody Johnson (BMI); Photo by Larry McCormack for BMI

Cody Johnson Celebrates Two Number Ones At BMI

BMI hosted the Music Row community together to celebrate Warner Music Nashville/COJO Music hitmaker Cody Johnson’s latest chart-toppers “The Painter,” written by Benjy Davis (BMI), Kat Higgins (BMI) and Ryan Larkins (BMI), and “Dirt Cheap,” solo-written by Josh Phillips (BMI), at its Nashville office on Thursday evening (10/10).

BMI’s Clay Bradley welcomed attendees, thanking and congratulating the Texas native for championing songwriters with both hits. Emceed by BMI’s MaryAnn Keen, the success of each two-time CMA nominated song was highlighted, starting with the 2024 NSAI Song of the Year “The Painter,” followed by 2024 Music Row Song of the Year “Dirt Cheap.” To celebrate both Larkins’ and Phillips’ first No. One as a BMI songwriter, BMI gifted each with a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar.

Sponsored by Studio Bank, Kari Barnhart made a special donation presentation on behalf of Johnson and the songwriters in support of the Different Day Foundation, an organization that empowers and supports women survivors as they overcome and heal from the systems of prostitution and exploitation. The evening concluded with Warner Music Nashville’s Cris Lacy presenting Johnson with plaques celebrating the Platinum certification of both songs.

