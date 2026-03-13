LISTEN: Ashley Cooke is Releases “The Ace Sessions”

Country riser Ashley Cooke has released The Ace Sessions, a stripped-back six-song project now available across digital streaming platforms. The acoustic collection serves as the audio companion to a special performance Cooke shared with fans on YouTube last week, offering a more intimate take on several songs from her recent catalog.

The project puts the spotlight squarely on Cooke’s expressive vocals and honest songwriting. The Ace Sessions features six tracks drawn from her 2025 project ace, a nine-song release that showcased some of the Florida native’s most personal material to date. The new recordings strip the songs down to their emotional core, including an acoustic version of her country radio hit “The Hell You Are.” (listen above)

The set also introduces a brand-new track titled “Olive Juice,” a playful, harmony-rich song inspired by the childhood lip-reading trick where the phrase “olive juice” appears to say “I love you.” The song adds a lighthearted moment to the otherwise deeply reflective collection.

Another standout from the sessions, “Baby Blues,” recently climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Hot 30 Countdown on SiriusXM’s The Highway. The soulful track tells the story of a couple whose plans for a night out repeatedly fall apart thanks to their undeniable chemistry.

Cooke has also been making waves outside the music world. The rising star recently appeared in a cameo on Marshals, the new spinoff of the hit Western saga Yellowstone on CBS. The scene takes place in a bar where Cooke performs an acoustic version of her self-written ballad “Next to You,” a fan favorite from her 2023 debut album shot in the dark, which also includes the GOLD-certified hits “never til now” and “your place.”

Overseas this weekend, Cooke returns to the international stage for C2C: Country to Country 2026, performing in Belfaston March 13, Glasgow on March 14, and wrapping the run in London with a performance at The O2 on March 15.

When she returns stateside, Cooke will continue her run as support on Jon Pardi’s HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR, with upcoming stops in Bossier City, Lafayette, Greenville, and Pikeville.