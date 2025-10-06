Luke Combs Becomes Highest RIAA-Certified Country Artist In History

Country music powerhouse Luke Combs has officially made history, becoming the highest RIAA-certified country artist of all time with an astonishing 168 million units sold—a feat that solidifies his place among the genre’s all-time greats.

Reflecting on the milestone, the Asheville, North Carolina native shared, “When my team first told me about this, my initial reaction was, ‘Are you sure? There’s no way.’ It was only eight years ago that I got my first plaque for ‘Hurricane’ going gold. I knew then, without a doubt, I had the best fans in the world. The song had gone platinum before they could even give me the gold plaque. I’m super humbled by the fans’ belief in me and support of my music today and over the years. I know this does not happen without them. This achievement is more so theirs than it is mine. All I ever hoped and dreamed of from the beginning of this crazy ride was to make music that made people feel something, and I can’t wait to continue making country music for the rest of my life.”

The multi-diamond, award-winning artist is riding another wave of career-defining success in 2025. Just last week, Combs dropped a new three-song collection, The Prequel, featuring “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “15 Minutes,” and “Days Like These.” The release arrives amid nominations for three CMA Awards this year—Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Single of the Year for “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma.”

Combs’ chart dominance continues with his latest single, “Back in the Saddle,” currently sitting at #8 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and climbing fast. Meanwhile, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” recently earned him his 19th #1 single, extending his record for the most consecutive #1 hits to start a career. With more than 53 cumulative weeks atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, Combs has become a fixture at the top of country radio.

He’s also broken streaming records—becoming the first country artist with two songs surpassing one billion streams on Spotify and the first to earn four RIAA Diamond-certified singles.

