Carter Faith Releases Debut Album, Cherry Valley

Rising Nashville star Carter Faith has officially arrived with the release of her debut album Cherry Valley, out today via Gatsby Records/MCA. Recently crowned MusicRow’s 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year, Faith has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about voices in country music—and Cherry Valley solidifies her place as an artist to watch.

Reflecting on the milestone release, Faith shares, “It feels surreal to say that Cherry Valley is finally out into the world. Me and everyone who have worked on this record have truly put our entire hearts into this music and creative. I feel like Cherry Valley has brought magic into my life, I love this album and am proud that it is my debut record.”

Alongside the album drop, Carter unveiled the official music video for “Betty”, co-written with Shane McAnally, Ashley Monroe, and Tofer Brown. (watch above)

Cherry Valley is a deeply personal collection, chronicling Faith’s years in Nashville with a mix of unflinching honesty, classic influences, and modern country flair. Inspired by a roadside sign she once passed, “Cherry Valley” became a metaphor for her artistic home—a place where the sounds of Tammy Wynette, Nancy Sinatra, Pet Sounds and Revolver collide with today’s country landscape.

The project unfolds as a chronological soundtrack of Carter’s journey: her breakout successes, gut-wrenching breakups, family tensions, and newfound loves. Across its 15 tracks, listeners are introduced to both the boldness and vulnerability that define Faith’s artistry, from the searing “Sex, Drugs, and Country Music” to the dreamy closer “Still A Lover.”

Carter spent two years writing and refining the record with longtime producer Tofer Brown before entering the studio in 2024. That period also saw her building a career from the ground up—signing with MCA and UMPG, making a dozen Grand Ole Opry appearances, racking up hundreds of millions of streams, and sharing stages with legends like Willie Nelson.

Faith’s star continues to rise far beyond the recording booth. She will make her acting debut alongside Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain in Netflix’s upcoming film Heartland. Music videos from Cherry Valley have already made waves, including “Bar Star,” which featured Billy Bob Thornton in a starring role and received acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Entertainment Tonight.

Her live career has been just as impressive: following her Stagecoach debut, Faith hit the road with Ella Langley and Carly Pearce, then shared a powerful duet with Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town at the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors. She is currently supporting Noah Cyrus on the I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me Tour and will wrap 2025 with a run alongside Kelsea Ballerini this winter.

Tracklist for Cherry Valley:

Cherry Valley

Sex, Drugs, and Country Music

Arrows (Die For That Man)

Bar Star

Betty

Grudge

Six-String

If I Had Never Lost My Mind…

Misery Loves Company

Drink Up, Baby

Burn My Memory

Sails

So I Sing

Changed

Still A Lover

