LISTEN: Timmy McKeever’s “Back to the Bottle”

Rising country star Timmy McKeever is proving he’s not afraid to get vulnerable. His latest single, “Back to the Bottle,” out now via Big Loud Records and Droptine Music, finds the Alabama-born singer digging deep into heartbreak and self-reflection.

The track blends McKeever’s signature heartfelt storytelling with a gritty, rock-tinged sound — the kind that feels equally at home on a barroom jukebox or a festival stage. Lyrically, it’s a raw look at the way people cope with lost love, turning back to old habits (and sometimes old flames) when the pain hits hardest.

“This song came from a pretty real place,” McKeever shared. “It’s about both people in a breakup going back to the things, or people, that once hurt them, just to cope. It’s brutally honest, and I think a lot of folks have been there.”

Co-written with Rob Ragosta and Jamie Collazo, “Back to the Bottle” opens with a cinematic punch — “On the floor of my room where her clothes used to be, there’s broken glass scattered like a crime scene.” From there, McKeever’s voice builds from quiet resignation to a cathartic release, landing somewhere between heartache and healing.

The single follows McKeever’s breakout run of songs under his new label deal, including fan favorites “Break My Heart Tonight” and “Hold You To It.” He spent the summer on the road with Gabby Barrett, earning rave reviews for his energetic live shows and a standout performance at the Calling Country Festival, which drew more than 48,000 fans each day.

After taking a short break this October, McKeever will join Ryan Hurd on tour this fall — a fitting next step for an artist steadily climbing into country music’s next wave of headliners.

