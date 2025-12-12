Lucinda Williams And Mavis Staples Team Up For “So Much Trouble In The World”

Lucinda Williams has joined forces with the legendary Mavis Staples for a powerful duet on Bob Marley’s “So Much Trouble In The World,” a timely tribute to the late icon’s message of hope and perseverance. The track appears on Williams’ upcoming album World’s Gone Wrong, set for release on January 23rd.

Originally released in 1979, Marley’s call for awareness and unity still lands with unmistakable force today. Williams and Staples bring their soulful, weathered vocals to the classic, adding layers of perspective and lived experience that make this new version hit even harder.

“‘So Much Trouble In The World’ was a song that hit me right away, and we had been messing around with it for a few years,” Williams shared. “When the new album started to take on a topical nature we knew that we absolutely had to get it recorded. It was a centerpiece of the record, and who better to get to sing it with me than Mavis Staples. I am so thrilled that the two of us could finally do something together, and on such an amazing song.”

World’s Gone Wrong finds Williams responding directly—and fearlessly—to the cultural and political turbulence surrounding us. Written and recorded with urgency, the nine-track collection serves as both a chronicle and a challenge, pushing listeners to rise above the noise and chaos.

With grit, grace, and that unmistakable Louisiana-born, Nashville-beloved edge, Williams delivers one of her most pointed and compelling works yet—reaffirming her place among America’s most vital, unapologetic voices.