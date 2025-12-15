Multiplatinum artist BRELAND has announced the return of one of Nashville’s most meaningful nights of music, with the fifth annual BRELAND & Friends benefit concert set for April 8 at the Ryman Auditorium. Tickets are officially on sale now to the general public, with Ashley Cooke, Dasha and Pink Sweat$ confirmed to join the lineup—and more special guests still to be announced.

Since its inception, BRELAND & Friends has become a standout event on Nashville’s concert calendar, blending community, philanthropy and an always-unpredictable roster of collaborators. Past editions have brought a wide range of artists to the Ryman stage, including Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Josh Groban, Quinn XCII, The War And Treaty, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Nelly, Tanner Adell, Jonathan McReynolds, Reyna Roberts, Grace Bowers and many more.

True to its mission, proceeds from this year’s concert will once again benefit the Oasis Center, supporting Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth through crisis intervention, youth leadership development, community engagement, and college and career access programs. Over the last four years, the event has raised more than $600,000 for the organization, further cementing its place as one of Music City’s premier charity concerts.

The announcement comes amid a busy stretch for BRELAND, who is currently overseas performing for military families in Japan as part of Armed Forces Entertainment’s annual Holidays Around the World series. He recently returned stateside to perform for veterans and their families at the Proud to Honor: Celebrating America’s Heroes Live from the Country Music Hall of Fame benefit concert, presented by Civic and Ford Motor Company and livestreamed on TikTok to its 92-million-follower audience.

BRELAND’s presence has also been felt well beyond the concert stage. Over the summer, he delivered standout performances at major sporting events nationwide, including WWE SummerSlam, where he performed “God Bless America” before a packed stadium, as well as powerful renditions of the national anthem at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game and the U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Championship.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!