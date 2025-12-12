Keith Urban Releases First Full-Length Live Album

Keith Urban is giving fans the ultimate front-row experience with the release of HIGH AND A(LIVE), the four-time GRAMMY winner’s first-ever full-length live album. Recorded during his recently wrapped HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR—Urban’s first major global run in nearly three years—the album delivers every electrifying minute of his two-hour set, complete with blistering guitar solos, massive singalongs, and the unfiltered energy that has long defined one of country music’s most dynamic performers.

The 20-song collection features many of Urban’s signature hits, including “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Somebody Like You,” “Wasted Time,” and “One Too Many,” along with 11 of his 24 No. 1 singles. Fans will also hear unique live moments, from a mashup of “Kiss A Girl” and “Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me” to a stripped-back, emotional rendition of “You’ll Think of Me.” Urban also puts his own stamp on the New Radicals’ classic “You Get What You Give,” accompanied by an official live performance video.

Watch the video ABOVE.

“As Urban has said, performing live is where he feels most at home. “Playing live is what I live to do. Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE—that’s what it’s about for me.”

Urban’s banner year also includes his role as headliner and mentor on the CBS music series The Road, produced by Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, and Urban himself. The series follows Urban and Shelton as they search for the next breakout artist, each performer earning a coveted opening slot on Urban’s tour. The season finale airs December 21 on CBS.

With HIGH AND A(LIVE), Keith Urban bottles the electricity of his world tour into an album that feels as immediate and exhilarating as being in the room.

HIGH AND A(LIVE) — Track List

Straight Line

Where The Blacktop Ends

Long Hot Summer

Messed Up As Me

John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16

Somewhere In My Car with The Way It Is

Cop Car

Chuck Taylors

Days Go By

’Til Summer Comes Around

Heart Like A Hometown

Kiss A Girl / Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me

The Fighter

Somebody Like You

One Too Many

You’ll Think Of Me

Blue Ain’t Your Color

Wasted Time with Folsom Prison Blues

You Get What You Give

You Look Good In My Shirt

