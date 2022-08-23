Love of Dogs Benefit Concert October 5th

PEDIGREE Foundation will host The Love of Dogs Benefit Concert featuring country artists Runaway June on October 5th, 2022 at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064).

The event, hosted by Storme Warren (SiriusXM The Highway) and Larissa Wohl (Great American Media & WKRN News 2), will feature a cocktail reception, delicious BBQ buffet dinner, a silent and LIVE auction with a chance to win fabulous trips and autographed celebrity memorabilia. After dinner, attendees will enjoy a special night of music with country artists Runaway June.

Runaway June is comprised of Stevie Woodward (lead vocals/guitar/harmonica/ piano), Natalie Stovall (vocals/fiddle/guitar), and Jennifer Wayne (vocals/guitar). The trio’s “inescapable talent” (AXS.com) is multiplied by their seamlessly rich, organic harmonies and fiery, western-rooted bluegrass sound, earning them recognition as Billboard’s “Next Hot Trend in Country Music” and CMT’s “Next Women of Country” just to name a few. The event will raise much-needed funds for PEDIGREE Foundation grants program that supports organizations across the country that help dogs in need find loving homes, a cause near to their hearts.

“Shelters and rescues across the country are facing unprecedented capacity issues with over 350,000 pets currently waiting for their forever homes,” said Kimberly Wise, President of PEDIGREE Foundation. “Fundraising events like The Love of Dogs Benefit Concert help us increase our grant funding to support these organizations, making a difference in the lives of dogs and making steps toward our ambition to end pet homelessness.”

PEDIGREE Foundation goal is to support shelter and rescue organizations across the nation that are focused primarily on supporting fostering, matching, behavior and transport programs, as well as disaster relief while ultimately helping dogs in need find their forever homes. In 2021, PEDIGREE Foundation awarded more than $760,000 in grants to shelter and rescue programs. These funds helped nearly 118,000 dogs find their forever homes.

The annual fundraising events provide significant funding for their annual grant budget. These funds help transform adoption rates and support shelters and rescues with big-impact ideas. The goal for this year’s event is to provide $1 million in grants and help 125,000 dogs in need.

Current sponsors include ProAmpac, Silgan, ID Logistics, Plastic Packaging Technologies, Tennessee Titans, Kobrand Wine & Spirits and DET Distributing.