LISTEN: Trey Lewis’ “How About We Don’t”

Up and coming Country singer, Trey Lewis’ has a new single out, “How About We Don’t.”

The Birmingham, AL native says, Breakups and makeups don’t always have to be messy. Sometimes it’s easy to forget why it ended. If you have found yourself in the heat of the moment connecting with someone you know you shouldn’t be then this song is for you. After a breakup its normal to question if you made the right decision so I know everyone can relate.

Last year Trey released his EP Shut The Door that has received tons of accolades where it was featured in New in Country on Apple Music, New Music Friday and New Music Nashville on Spotify.

Trey Lewis successfully redefined the boundaries of country music with his popular song ‘Dicked Down in Dallas’ that caught the attention of millions. Trey continues pushing the genre forward with his latest project ‘Shut the Door.’ Lewis continues to release a diverse mixture of music rooted in his authentic songwriting. You can tell Trey a lot of things, just don’t tell him to quit and go home. Trey didn’t just go viral on Tik Tok and go play his first show. Trey (+ band) is winning over fans all over the country with his high energy live performances, never ceasing to be anything less than himself. The band has been touring for years playing cover music all over the southeast. That experience and grind has prepared them for this moment, proving his depth far surpasses one hit with much on the horizon. Come see why everyone’s talking about Trey Lewis and he’ll make a believer out of you.