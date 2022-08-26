WATCH: Craig Campbell’s “Things You Do In A Truck”

Craig Campbell released his rowdy “Things You Do In A Truck” single featuring Trea Landon two weeks ago, and today he premiered the video for the song. Shot on a farm in Claxton, Georgia, between Craig’s hometown of Lyons and Trea’s nearby home of Daisy, the clip was produced by Zach Manning and directed by Mark Manning. (Watch above)

“Fun doesn’t even begin to describe what that day was like shooting this video,” said Craig. “The Manning brothers did an incredible job capturing what we authentically love doing, and I really appreciate Country Rebel for premiering it.”

The video features Campbell, Landon and a host of their family and friends arriving at the farm in multiple pickup trucks ready for a day of mud boggin’, skeet shooting, archery, and maybe a little beer drinkin’ around a bonfire. Even when the camera’s weren’t rolling Craig and Trea could be found revving their truck engines, getting muddy in an ATV or 4 wheeler, drinking a beer, or shooting a bow, things they would normally do on any given Sunday.

“I had a great time shooting this video with my buddy Craig,” said Trea. “We got to hang with our family and friends doing what we love. I’m excited for people to see this video.”

Craig and Trea wrote “Things You Do In A Truck” with Blake Bollinger, who also co-produced the track with Campbell and Cooper Bascom.

Craig and his wife Mindy recently opened the Grindstone Cowboy Coffee Shop, and fans and coffee lovers alike have been flocking to Eagleville, Tennessee to grab a cup of brew, a pastry, sandwich and even hear some great country music. Thompson Square, Bryan White, Trent Tomlinson, and Canaan Smith have played sold-out shows in the intimate venue. Upcoming concerts include Mo Pitney, Trey Lewis, Tyler Rich, Drew Baldridge and Craig himself. Visit https://thegrindstonecowboy.com for ticket information.

His 8th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge in June raised more than $25,000 for national nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC). His father passed away with colorectal cancer at age 36, and he, his friends and family have now raised over $354,000 for Fight CRC.