Lorrie Morgan Does Sinatra In One-Night-Only Event

Country legend Lorrie Morgan is bringing the timeless magic of Sinatra & the American Songbook to life at a one-night-only performance at Sinatra Bar & Lounge in Nashville on Sunday, October 26.

Having performed alongside Frank Sinatra on the classic duet “How Do You Keep the Music Playing / My Funny Valentine,” Morgan now returns to honor his legacy and the iconic standards that defined a generation. This intimate event offers guests a rare opportunity to experience Morgan’s rich, emotive vocals in the setting for a night of elegance and nostalgia.

“I have always loved the music of the 40’s and 50’s that is synonymous with romantic, swinging sounds of the American Songbook,” explains Morgan. “I was honored and thrilled to sing a duet with Frank Sinatra, ‘How Do You Keep the Music Playing / My Funny Valentine,’ on his duets twentieth anniversary album. I hope to transform Sinatra’s Bar & Lounge into a romantic speakeasy for the night. What better place to have a wonderful dinner and show for one night only right here in Nashville, Tennessee.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lorrie Morgan to Sinatra Bar & Lounge for what promises to be a truly unforgettable evening,” says Bill Miller, owner of Sinatra Bar & Lounge. “Her connection to Sinatra and the American Songbook makes this performance especially meaningful, and our intimate setting is the perfect place to experience it.”

The evening also features a specially curated multi-course menu from the restaurant’s Executive Chef. Meals includes elegant appetizers and fresh salads, entrées such as alfredo, chicken marsala, scallops and an 8 oz. filet, as well as dessert.

Doors open at 8:00 PM, with the show beginning promptly at 9:00 PM local time.

Ticket Options:

General Admission: $250

Includes full dinner experience and live performance

Meet & Greet Admission: $300

Includes everything in General Admission plus:

A complimentary champagne toast inside our Sinatra’s members-only Southern Turf Club

A meet & greet with Morgan after the show

Seating is limited, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets are available by calling 615.970.1585 or by visiting sinatranashville.com/lorriemorgan.

Sinatra Bar & Lounge is located at 222 4th Ave N in Nashville.

