Eddie Montgomery Named Brand Ambassador for Southern Kentucky Distillery

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is a Nashville regular, his timeless songs and raucous vocals are synonymous with a good time – making the Kentucky native a perfect fit as the newly named Brand Ambassador for Southern Kentucky Distillery.

Founded by three proud Kentuckians, Southern Kentucky Distillery (SKD) produced the first “legal” bourbon in Cumberland County Kentucky, since prohibition. SKD produces a range of products including six flavors of Slate Fork Moonshine, Ancient Sun Vodka, Turby’s Cherrywood Bourbon, Mad Monkey Cinnamon Whiskey, and more. SKD is located in the Foothill Mountains of Appalachia between Lake Cumberland, Dale Hollow Lake, and the Cumberland River. The distillery is a popular stop for the thousands of tourists visiting the area or traveling the Bourbon Trail or Moonshine Trail. Be on the lookout for SKD products as their distribution network grows.

“SKD is honored and proud to have Eddie as our Brand Ambassador,” shares Co-Founder, Kevin Dailey. “We are a family business and Eddie fits right in with us. We feel he is the right guy to help us grow our brands regionally and nationally. Eddie represents hard working folks that also like to play hard – he couldn’t be more perfect for us.”

“I’m so happy that I gotta sit on my hands to keep ‘em from wavin’ at everybody,” exclaims Montgomery. “These guys are home-grown, true-blue Kentuckians, I couldn’t be prouder. They’re more like brothers and family than they are like partners. We are gonna be bringing the party together to you this summer!”

With five No. 1 country radio hits, a Grand Ole Opry membership and a Kentucky Music Hall of Fame induction under his belt as part of Montgomery Gentry, the man in the hat shows no signs of slowing down.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!