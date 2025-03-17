 


LOCASH Releases First Album In 5 Years
Photo by Josh Beech

LOCASH Releases First Album In 5 Years

Platinum-selling country duo LOCASH is rolling the dice and going all in with their upcoming fifth studio album, Bet The Farm, set to drop on April 18. This marks their first full-length LP in five years, and they’re doing it their way—releasing it through their own Galaxy Label Group in partnership with BMG.

For this record, the duo peeled back the layers like never before. Fans first got a taste of their raw storytelling with the lead single, Hometown Home, an anthem about appreciating your roots, featuring a soaring guitar solo and a chorus that sticks with you. The feel-good vibes continue with Buzzin’, a laid-back track that cruises along with a catchy, love-drunk refrain. Meanwhile, Things We Love is a full-on celebration of cold beer, Friday nights, and dirt roads, while Get To Be That Guy delivers a sweet and sunny ode to the luck of finding true love.

One of the album’s standout moments is When I’m Older, (listen above) a tender ballad about lifelong love that’s already gaining traction on streaming platforms and racking up spots on major playlists. The song’s official music video brings its sentiment to life with real-life influencer couples Maggie and Jaron Clayton and The Kelley Family, alongside touching glimpses of couples at all stages of life. Shot under a vast gray sky, the visuals perfectly capture the song’s warmth and nostalgia.

LOCASH recently made history by performing the first-ever Banana Ball halftime show at an NFL stadium. Taking the stage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for a sold-out crowd of 65,000, they brought their signature energy to an unforgettable moment with the Savannah Bananas.

The duo will headline the 29th annual Key West Songwriters Festival Street Show on May 3, a free event that kicks off at 7 PM in the heart of Key West.

Their latest single Hometown Home continues its climb up the country radio charts, inching closer to No. 1. If it lands at the top, it will mark their fourth major radio hit, following the Platinum smash I Love This Life and the Gold-certified No. 1s One Big Country Song and I Know Somebody.

