CaveFest Announces Lineup!

If you’re looking for one of the best road trips from Nashville for a weekend filled with incredible live music, stunning natural beauty, and a one-of-a-kind festival experience, then CaveFest is calling your name. One of Nashville.com’s favorite music destinations, The Caverns will host the 4th annual CaveFest this October, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

This year’s CaveFest boasts a powerhouse lineup of Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, Dan Tyminski Band, and Tim O’Brien as headliners. Festival favorites Lindsay Lou and Kyle Tuttle return as artists-in-residence, ensuring plenty of surprise collaborations throughout the weekend. Other must-see acts include Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Shadowgrass, Lillie Mae, Arlo McKinley, Scott Miller, and The Tree of Forgiveness Band – John Prine Tribute, plus many more. And for those who love a good jam session, Lindsay Lou will be hosting a special All-Star Jam, while Airshow takes charge of the legendary late-night shows.

What sets CaveFest apart is the setting, offering performances both above ground at The Caverns Amphitheater—with its sweeping views of the Cumberland Plateau—and below ground in The Caverns’ concert hall, where the music reverberates off ancient limestone walls. Select performances will even be filmed for The Caverns Sessions on PBS, sharing the magic of CaveFest with audiences nationwide.

Beyond the music, festivalgoers can enjoy on-site camping, glamping, open underground jam sessions, cave tours, food trucks, craft vendors, workshops, and even cave yoga. The Camp Caverns Kids Village ensures fun for younger attendees, making CaveFest a family-friendly affair.

One of the best parts of CaveFest? The price. A 2-day festival pass is just $99 and includes free camping. For those looking to kick things off early, the CaveFest Kick-Off Party on Friday, October 10, featuring Airshow, The Cowpokes, and Lost Bayou Ramblers, is available for an additional $49 and includes early entry to the campground.

“The fourth year of CaveFest is about celebrating our loyal fans while welcoming new ones into the fold,” says The Caverns owner Todd Mayo. “With an incredible lineup, a tight-knit music-loving community, and the unmatched beauty of Tennessee in the fall, we have all the ingredients for a magical weekend. And with a $99 ticket that includes camping, it’s a steal for what we believe is an unforgettable experience.”

Get Your Tickets Now

Tickets for CaveFest go on pre-sale starting Thursday, March 20, at 10 a.m. CT, with the general on-sale beginning Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. CT at CaveFest.com. Kids 12 and under get in free! GET TICKETS HERE!

From epic jam sessions and late-night shows to breathtaking natural scenery and unforgettable performances, CaveFest is the road trip worth taking from Nashville this fall. Pack your camping gear, pack your guitar, and get ready to experience one of the best music festivals Tennessee has to offer!

