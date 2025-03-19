The Listening Room Cafe Celebrates 19 Years

Over the weekend, The Listening Room Cafe celebrated the venue’s 19th anniversary with an big day full of music featuring 15 hit songwriters over several sold-out shows spanning 11 hours. The celebration included performances by: Marc Beeson, Craig Campbell, Adam Craig, Brian Davis, Jason Duke, J.T. Harding, Mark Irwin, AJ Kross, Jenn Schott, The Warren Brothers, Keesy Timmer, Eric Van Houten, Ben Williams, and The Listening Room’s Founder and Visionary, Chris Blair.

“Nineteen years ago, I set out to create something more than just another venue—I wanted a space that put the song and the songwriter first,” shares Blair. “I moved to town as an artist and fell in love with songwriting, and through that journey, I saw a need for a place that truly honored the craft, with great sound, great food, and a deeper connection to the stories behind the music. The Listening Room was built on that vision, and after all these years, it’s still about the songs, the songwriters, and the community we’ve built together. From the incredible rounds to our Sound Good Do Good program, giving back has become part of who we are. Every night, when someone walks out saying they have a new respect for songwriters or can’t wait to come back, that’s what makes it all worth it. Thank you everyone for helping us celebrate 19 years, and here’s to many more ahead.”

In 2024, The Listening Room supported Nashville songwriters by selling over 130,000 tickets to fans from 40 countries across the globe and 48 U.S. states from coast to coast. The venue has hosted over 800 shows featuring over 1,000 songwriters on its stages. Additionally, TLR’s monthly Sound Good Do Good shows raised over $100,000 for worthy causes throughout the year.

Started in 2006, The Listening Room Cafe has become one of Nashville’s favorite music venues for hit songwriters combining the city’s renowned creative music scene with top-notch sound, food, and service. Located in Nashville’s historic International Harvester building at 618 4th Avenue South, The Listening Room Cafe prides itself on original music performances with two main stage live shows a night and lunch shows throughout the week along with two Saturday brunch shows featuring an exclusive brunch menu. Catch acoustic sets in the Front Café’ during lunch and happy-hour, featuring up-and-coming songwriters.

