Liz Rose Music Signs Jenna Johnson To Exclusive Deal

Liz Rose Music has announced the signing of songwriter and artist Jenna Johnson to an exclusive publishing deal. The Meridian, Mississippi native earned a spot on Nashville Briefing’s prestigious “25 Songwriters You Need to Know” list for 2024 and has had exclusive cuts with artists Nate Smith, BigXThaPlug, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, The Band Camino, Jared Benjamin, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jenna into the Liz Rose Music family,” says Kate Shirley, Creative Director at Liz Rose Music. “She is a phenomenal songwriter, an incredible person, and such a valuable addition to our roster. Jenna has a very bright future in this industry and we are honored to work with her.”

“I’ve admired Liz Rose as a writer and as a human for a long time, and her team at Liz Rose Music are the best people and top of their game,” says Johnson. “It’s my dream team, and I’m so grateful to be joining the fam.”

Known for her versatile songwriting spanning across Country, Pop, Rock, R&B, and Alternative genres, Jenna Johnson brings a unique and dynamic voice to the Liz Rose Music family. Johnson is one-third of country trio, The Breakers, (formerly known as Track45), alongside her siblings, Ben and KK Johnson. The trio recently opened for Tim McGraw on the Standing Room Only tour.

