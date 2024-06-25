Post Malone Announces Tour With Stop At Nissan Stadium

Today, fresh off his amazing Bonnaroo performance in Manchester Tennessee, Post Malone announced his F-1 Trillion Tour, a 21 show outing with stadium, festival, and amphitheater performances around the U.S.

Last week, Post released “Pour Me A Drink” featuring Blake Shelton, while also announcing that his debut country album F-1 Trillion will be out on August 16th. His first single off the upcoming album and mega-smash “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen is continuing to dominate the charts. Upon release, it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying “the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020” and remained at #1 for five consecutive weeks, emerging as “the longest running number one song of 2024.”

This tour follows ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ run last year, his successful trek across the US and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 outing kicks off on September 8 at Salt Lake City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, making stops at Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, Credit One Stadium and more before wrapping up in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on October 19. GET TICKETS HERE!

Post shares, “I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you.”

