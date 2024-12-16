 

Little Big Town Celebrates 25 Years
Photo by Becky Fluke

Little Big Town Celebrates 25 Years

Little Big Town kept their 25th anniversary celebrations going on Friday night at their special sold-out Nashville homecoming show at Bridgestone Arena. Just before taking the stage for the closing night of their Take Me Home Tour with Sugarland, team UMG Nashville and Sandbox Entertainment showed up in full force and presented the band with a plaque celebrating their 25-year anniversary, as well as 29 million RIAA-certified units.

2024 has been a momentous year for the band with several groundbreaking firsts. Earlier this year, the band released their first-ever Greatest Hits album, paying tribute to their remarkable journey thus far. Consisting of 12 tracks that span the group’s genre-defining discography, the record features fresh collaborations with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Sugarland.

Adding to the list of firsts, the band also released their first-ever holiday LP, The Christmas Record and performed a handful of them (“Santa Claus Is Back In Town,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and “Glow”) at this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting for the first-time ever. The 11-track record – produced by Dave Cobb – includes new interpretations of country classics and a stellar batch of original soon-to-be-classics.

Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry airs tonight on NBC at 8:00PM ET/PT and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day. Hosting their first-ever holiday special, the two-hour star-studded musical extravaganza will feature a variety of Christmas favorites and holiday classics, including iconic duets and collaborations with Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson, Orville Peck, and more. Watch a sneak peek of their performance of “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” with Josh Groban above.

Here’s to the next 25 years Little Big Town, congrats!

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music.

