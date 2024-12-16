George Birge Scores His Second Number One

George Birge marks a career milestone by achieving his second #1 at Country radio, “Cowboy Songs,” in the same year as his debut single and out-of-the gate #1, “Mind On You” (among Country Aircheck/Mediabase’s Top 20 Songs of 2024). Reigning the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart this week, the artist-songwriter also tops the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the first time. “Cowboy Songs” has racked up nearly 23 MILLION global streams to date.

“Having the No. 1 song on the Billboard Country Airplay chart is an absolute dream come true. It’s wild to think that the song I wrote about chasing my wife across dusty dive bars in Austin, Texas, is now sitting at the top. I couldn’t think of a better way to end the year.”

Hot on the trail of a romantic outlaw and co-written by Birge, the song (from his Cowboy Songs EP) tells a passionate tale of smoky dive bars and neon lights, as it’s inspired by chasing his University of Texas college sweetheart (now wife, Kara) across Austin. Swept up by desire, “Cowboy Songs” is a stormy Country-rocker with dark, rumbling distortion, windblown steel and Birge’s electrifying vocal edge. Watch the adjoining Dustin Haney-produced music video above.

This year found Birge a part of the coveted New Faces of Country Music lineup for Country Radio Seminar 2024; across high-profile press features like being named Billboard’s January Country Rookie of the Month (read here); making his late-night debut (NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon); and headlining packed venues while supporting major tours for Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, and Parker McCollum.

Birge has surpassed over 125 MILLION global streams across his catalog, while rolling out new music like “Missin’ Tonight,” and holiday release, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Billed for major music festivals in 2025 including his debut at Stagecoach, he’s also already tapped as support for Dylan Scott.

