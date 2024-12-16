Nashville’s Nutcracker: A Holiday Feast For The Eyes And Ears

My wife and I had the absolute pleasure of attending Nashville’s The Nutcracker at TPAC’s Jackson Hall, featuring the incredible talents of the Nashville Ballet and the Nashville Symphony. If you’re not yet in the Christmas spirit, this performance will undoubtedly get you there. And I can honestly say this performance is a must-see for anyone—whether you’re a seasoned Nutcracker fan or experiencing it for the first time.

The Nashville Symphony’s performance was nothing short of flawless. The orchestra’s rendition of Tchaikovsky’s timeless score brought every note to life with passion and precision and it truly felt like the heart of the performance. From the sweeping elegance of the “Waltz of the Flowers” to the exhilarating “Russian Trepak,” every piece was performed with the kind of energy and emotion that made the music feel fresh and vibrant.

The Nutcracker is perfect for the whole family. It’s a holiday tradition that will captivate children and adults alike with its enchanting story, stunning choreography, and vibrant visuals. Speaking of visuals, the set design, lighting, and costumes were absolutely breathtaking. Each scene felt like a carefully crafted work of art, from the grandeur of the Stahlbaum’s home to the whimsical Land of Sweets. The costumes, rich in detail and color, were as much a feast for the eyes as the dancing was for the soul. And the icing on the cake? They even made it snow indoors! Not only on stage but in the crowd as well.

The combination of Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies and the Nashville Ballet’s expressive choreography has a way of filling you with that unmistakable holiday warmth.

If you have the chance to see The Nutcracker at TPAC this season, do not miss it. Get tickets HERE.

–Jerry Holthouse

