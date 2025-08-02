Robert Leonard Unveils “Pieces of Me” – A Soul-Stirring Ballad of Heartbreak, Healing, and Honesty

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is Robert Leonard and his ballad “Pieces of Me”. In a genre built on truth and honest emotion, Robert Leonard is quickly emerging as one of country music’s most honest voices. His new single, “Pieces of Me,” is a gripping, no-holds-barred look at love lost and the long road back to wholeness—delivered with the grit of a working man and the grace of a poet.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Robert has the depth and songwriting abilities to become a rising country star. Hailing from Nashville—not Tennessee, but North Carolina, Leonard carries the spirit of small-town Southern living in every chord he strums. With classic influences like George Strait, Randy Travis, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson, he’s not trying to reinvent country music—he’s honoring its roots while telling stories that resonate right now.

“Pieces of Me” isn’t just a breakup song—it’s a soul sketch, Leonard explains. “It’s about how love can leave a mark, how healing isn’t perfect, and how sometimes we’re more ourselves in the aftermath than we ever were before.”

The track opens with a warm steel guitar and a slow-burning melody that sets the emotional tone. Leonard’s voice—raw, weathered, and undeniably real—carries each lyric like a worn photograph. There’s a tenderness here that doesn’t come from a studio polish, but from lived experience. You can hear the late nights, the silent drives, and the pages of unwritten letters that inspired the song.

And that’s what makes Leonard different. While some artists chase trends, Robert leans into what’s true. “Pieces of Me” isn’t just about a relationship ending—it’s about what remains: the memories, the lessons, the scars that slowly become stories.

Produced with a stripped-down authenticity that recalls early-’90s Nashville, the single reminds us of the emotional power country music has when it keeps things simple and sincere.

Listeners across the South and beyond are taking notice. Whether you’re streaming from a back porch, a long-haul truck cab, or a dive bar jukebox, “Pieces of Me” feels like a song you’ve always known—even if you’re hearing it for the first time.

Robert Leonard isn’t just making music—he’s building a catalog of truth, one verse at a time. And if “Pieces of Me” is any sign of what’s to come, there are a lot more hearts he’s bound to reach.

MEDIA

WEBSITE: www.RobertLeonardMusic.com

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Youtube

X.com



There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Nashville Picks form:

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!