LISTEN: Waylon Payne’s “Looking For A Feeling”

Prolific singer-songwriter and longtime guitarist in Willie Nelson’s band, Waylon Payne steps back into the spotlight with the release of his latest single, “Looking For A Feeling.” (listen above) The new track serves as a powerful reminder of Payne’s signature songwriting style—sharp, honest, and steeped in raw emotion.

Penned alongside country icon Pam Tillis, the song highlights a creative partnership rooted in mutual respect and storytelling craft. “I’m delighted to share this song with the world,” Payne shares. “Pam Tillis is an icon, and I’m so proud of what we created together.”

Payne first made waves with his 2003 debut, The Drifter, a project that introduced his deeply personal approach to songwriting. Nearly two decades later, he returned with the critically acclaimed Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me in 2020—a fearless and unfiltered album that tackled complex themes and earned recognition from outlets like Rolling Stone, which named it one of the year’s best country and Americana releases.

Carrying the spirit of an outlaw poet, Payne’s roots run deep in country music history. He is the son of GRAMMY-winning artist Sammi Smith and guitarist Jody Payne, and the godson of legendary figure Waylon Jennings—a legacy that continues to shape his artistic voice.

Beyond his own recordings, Payne has built an impressive resume as a songwriter, crafting songs for artists including Lee Ann Womack, Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe. His creative reach also extends into film, with memorable roles portraying Jerry Lee Lewis in Walk the Line and starring as Hank Garland in Crazy.

–Jerry Holthouse