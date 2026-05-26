The Revivalists Light Up Harken Hall

There are certain nights in Nashville when everything just clicks — the room, the sound, the crowd, and the band. That was absolutely the case when The Revivalists took over Harken Hall last Thursday (5/21) for an intimate, exclusive performance celebrating the first listen of their new album Get It Honest, due out July 24 via Concord Records.

For us, it was also our very first visit to Harken Hall — and it was long overdue.

It was obvious this venue was designed by people who genuinely care about music. The room feels warm and inviting without sacrificing the kind of pristine acoustics every live music fan hopes for. The sound throughout the evening was absolutely stellar — crystal clear vocals, deep punchy low end, and every instrument perfectly balanced. Huge credit to the staff and crew for creating one of the best-sounding rooms we’ve experienced in Nashville in quite some time.

A special shoutout also goes to Kurt Klaus for the incredible behind-the-scenes tour before the show. Getting a closer look at the venue and hearing the passion behind the project made the night even better.

But once the lights dimmed and The Revivalists hit the stage, the focus quickly shifted to the music. Frontman David Shaw (who shook hands and signed autographs before the show) and company performed Get It Honest in its entirety, giving fans an early look at what may become one of the band’s most emotionally honest and musically adventurous records yet. The material sounded huge live — soulful, gritty, and those New Orleans roots really came through.

The evening opened with the explosive “Heart Stop,” the album’s powerful lead track that immediately set the tone for the night. Driven by tangled guitars, pounding drums, and Shaw’s unmistakable vocals, the song hit with even more force live than it does on record. From there, the band rolled seamlessly through the new material including “Lost And Found,” “Get It Honest,” “Blood On The River,” “Razorblades and Runaways,” “Love’s The Only Thing,” “Holy,” “Bad Bad Bad,” “The World Is Not Enough,” “As Of Now,” “Nobody,” and “Lay It On Me.”

The Revivalists have always had the rare ability to blend rock, soul, jam-band energy, and emotional vulnerability into something uniquely their own. We discovered this at Bonnaroo a few years ago and they’ve only gotten better. There was also something special about hearing this music in such an intimate setting. instead of massive festival field.

And just when it seemed the night couldn’t get any better, the band closed the evening with their massive hit “Wish I Knew You.” The crowd instantly erupted, singing every word back to the stage as the room transformed into one giant shared moment. Great night, great band, great venue!

If you’re from out of town, do yourself a favor and get off the beaten path (Broadway) and check out Harken Hall. It is a hidden gem and they have a lot of shows coming up!

–Jerry Holthouse

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