“MCA PRESENTS: LIVE FROM SKY DECK” RETURNS FOR 2026

Looking for something to do during CMAfest? Today MCA Records announced the return of the fan-favorite event, MCA Presents: Live From Sky Deck, bringing two full days of live performances, exclusive fan experiences, and special events to Nashville’s Skydeck on Broadway on Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6. The first two all-star acts announced for the highly anticipated lineup are Little Big Town and Wyatt Flores. Additional artist performers include Dalton Davis, Deanna Carter, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Jacob Hackworth, Travis Denning, and more to be announced.

This year’s event will showcase talent from across MCA’s acclaimed roster, celebrating both the label’s chart-topping superstars and the next generation of country music. Adding to the excitement, Little Big Town’s appearance will mark the iconic group’s only performance next week.

In addition to live performances, day 2 of the event – Saturday, June 6 – will kick off with a Miranda Lambert Crisco Disco Brunch, a one-of-a-kind fan experience inspired by Lambert’s new Country and Disco era. The brunch will feature special guest appearances, curated bites, cocktails and mimosas, music, and exclusive fan moments to start the day in true Miranda Lambert fashion.

The weekend will also feature appearances and live moments hosted by Katie Atkin from the hit country music podcast Girls In Low Places, bringing hilarious moments and viral conversations directly to the Skydeck stage throughout the weekend.

Admission to MCA Presents Live From The Sky Deck is free for fans who register online HERE.

For fans who can’t attend in-person, the event will be broadcast on Universal Music Live’s Twitch channel attwitch.tv/universalmusiclive. The livestream will feature performances, behind-the-scenes looks and exclusive artist interviews. Universal Music Live is powered by °1824, Universal Music Group‘s in-house creative division.

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