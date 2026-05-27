Alex Warren Kick’s Off US Leg of World Tour at Bridgestone

There’s no question that Alex Warren has become one of the biggest breakout stars in music, but judging by the electricity inside Bridgestone Arena last Monday (5/25), Nashville officially witnessed the arrival of a full-fledged superstar.

Warren brought his high-energy live show to a packed Bridgestone Arena crowd and did he ever deliver.

The night also featured one of the biggest moments of the evening when country superstar Luke Combs made a surprise appearance, sending the Nashville audience into a frenzy.

The concert came during a massive career moment for Warren, whose debut album You’ll Be Alright, Kid has already been certified Platinum by the RIAA after selling more than one million copies since its release. The project remained inside the Billboard 200 Top 10 for 13 non-consecutive weeks and produced multiple breakout hits including “Ordinary,” “Bloodline” featuring Jelly Roll, “On My Mind” with ROSÉ, “Eternity,” and “Burning Down” alongside Joe Jonas.

The night opened with “Troubled Waters,” immediately setting an emotional tone before Warren rolled into “Bloodline,” “The Outside,” and “First Time on Earth.” What continues to separate Warren from many of today’s young artists is his ability to make his songs feel universal. Fans sang nearly every lyric back to the stage.

“You’ll Be Alright, Kid” proved to be one of the evening’s standout moments, with cellphone lights illuminating Bridgestone Arena as the crowd embraced the song’s message of resilience and hope. Warren also treated fans to unreleased material including “Passenger” and “Same Stars,” both of which were met with enthusiastic reactions and hinted at even bigger things ahead creatively.

The energy exploded with “Getaway Car,” “You Can’t Stop This,” “Carry You Home,” “Save You a Seat,” and the fiery “Burning Down.” Of course, no song hit harder than “Ordinary,” Warren’s global smash that dominated charts throughout 2025. The 3x Platinum single spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, broke records with 16 weeks atop Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, topped the Billboard Global 200, and surpassed an astonishing 2 billion global streams. Hearing thousands of fans scream every word inside Bridgestone Arena made it easy to understand why the song has become such a cultural phenomenon.

Warren closed the night with the explosive “FEVER DREAM,” bringing the audience to one final emotional peak before exiting the stage. With a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist, a Platinum-certified debut album, And after a performance like this in Nashville, it’s clear he’s no longer simply the “next big thing.”

He’s already here.

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