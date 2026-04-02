LISTEN: Sarah Harralson’s Audio Premiere of “It Can’t Rain All The Time”

Nashville-based country artist Sarah Harralson is leaning into light after darkness with her newest release, “It Can’t Rain All The Time,” a moving, soul-tinged track inspired by a memorable line from the classic film The Crow. (listen above) The single is available now across all major streaming platforms, with an official music video set to debut April 10 on her YouTube channel.

Blending elements of pop-country with a bluesy undercurrent, the track showcases Harralson’s evolving artistry. She co-produced the song alongside veteran producer Dale Penner (known for his work with Nickelback and Loverboy) at Nashville’s The Owl studio, while co-writing with acclaimed songwriter Bill DiLuigi, whose credits include Bonnie Tyler.

“This song is a reminder that even when life gets dark and cloudy, the sun will eventually come out and things will get better again,” Harralson noted. “Kind of like a storm moving into an otherwise clear day, the rain is temporary, and the sun shines again soon. ”

That message carries beyond the studio. Harralson has brought “It Can’t Rain All The Time” directly to those who need it most, frequently performing the song for patients through her ongoing work with Musicians On Call. The forthcoming video, directed by Dante Nazzaro, adds a deeply personal layer, reflecting on the loss of her mother in 2024 while also offering a glimpse into the upcoming documentary Women Behind The Lyrics, which highlights independent female voices in country music.

Musically, the track is anchored by a standout group of players, including guitarist Cole Edmonson (of Tigirlily Gold), bassist David Santos, harmonica player Bryn Scott-Grimes (Goldpine), and drummer Andrew Kugler—Harralson’s husband. Harralson herself adds piano, acoustic guitar, and layered harmonies, giving the song a distinctly personal touch.

A Knoxville native and graduate of Belmont University Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, Harralson has spent more than a decade steadily carving out her place in Nashville’s music scene. From her 2018 debut EP Watered Down Whiskey to her 2023 release Outside the Lines, she’s built a catalog rooted in authenticity and storytelling. Her song “Blue Ribbon,” written in honor of her mother’s battle with colon cancer, continues that tradition, with proceeds supporting the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Her journey has taken her far beyond Music City, including an international tour in Eastern Europe with the America for Bulgaria Foundation, and recognition from the Recording Academy, which welcomed her as a member in 2021.

With a new autobiographical EP, Just the Beginning, arriving this May alongside a companion short film, Harralson continues to expand both her sound and her story. Whether through her music, her podcast Takin’ a Walk Nashville, or her tireless volunteer work—where she’s performed for more than 19,000 hospital patients—one thing remains clear: Sarah Harralson is an artist driven by purpose.

And with “It Can’t Rain All The Time,” she delivers a timely reminder that even the heaviest clouds eventually give way to blue skies.

–Jerry Holthouse