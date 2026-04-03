Jack White Drops Two New Songs

Nashvillian and Rock icon Jack White is back with a jolt of new music, unveiling two electrifying tracks—“G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs” and “Derecho Demonico”—available now via Third Man Records across all major streaming platforms.

Fans and vinyl collectors won’t have to wait long to get their hands on physical copies, with limited-edition tri-color and black 7” vinyl dropping April 4 through Third Man outlets in Nashville, Detroit, and London, followed by a wider release at independent record stores worldwide next week.

White’s return arrives just ahead of another major television moment, as he gears up for his sixth appearance on Saturday Night Live, airing this weekend alongside host Jack Black. Over the years, White has delivered unforgettable performances on the iconic stage, including standout appearances during the show’s milestone anniversary specials, where he tore through songs like “Seven Nation Army” and a cover of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

Produced by White and backed by his trusted touring band—Patrick Keeler on drums, Dominic Davis on bass, and Bobby Emmet on keys—the new singles mark his first fresh material since 2024’s No Name. The album earned widespread critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Rock Album at the Grammy Awards, further cementing White’s legacy as one of modern rock’s most inventive forces. The project also delivered back-to-back No. 1 rock radio hits with “That’s How I’m Feeling” and “Archbishop Harold Holmes,” the latter featuring a visually striking video starring John C. Reilly.

Following an extensive global run on the No Name Tour through 2024 and 2025, White shows no signs of slowing down. He’s set to return to the road this summer for a new series of international headline dates and festival appearances spanning Europe, the U.S., and Asia.

Beyond the stage and studio, White continues to expand his creative footprint. Late 2024 saw the release of Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1, a comprehensive anthology edited by Third Man co-founder Ben Blackwell. The collection features rare and previously unpublished material, along with contributions from acclaimed poet Adrian Matejka and filmmaker dream hampton, offering a deeper look into White’s artistic world.