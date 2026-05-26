Tucker Wetmore Scores His Third Number One

Country breakout star Tucker Wetmore continues his meteoric rise as his latest single, “Brunette,” officially tops both the Mediabase Country chart and the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week.

The massive hit marks Wetmore’s third consecutive No. 1 single, following the chart-topping success of “Wind Up Missin’ You” in late 2024 and “3,2,1” earlier this year. With the accomplishment, Wetmore joins an elite group of country artists whose first three singles all reached No. 1 status.

“Brunette” has quickly become Wetmore’s fastest-rising radio single to date, further cementing the Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records artist as one of country music’s most exciting new voices.

The milestone arrives just weeks after Wetmore earned New Male Artist of the Year honors at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, where he also delivered an electrifying live performance of “Brunette.”

Written by Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller, and Blake Pendergrass, “Brunette” has already surpassed an impressive 300 million global streams.

Wetmore’s breakout momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Following a career-defining 2025, his debut album What Not To became the biggest country debut album from a new artist last year. The project debuted at No. 15 on Billboard’s all-genre Top 200 Albums chart and helped propel Wetmore beyond 2.4 billion career streams worldwide.

The rising country star is also preparing for a major summer on the road. Wetmore will return to CMA Fest when he takes the stage at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 4.

Following the sold-out first leg of his Brunette World Tour presented by NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer — which wrapped in London last month — Wetmore will launch the tour’s second leg later this summer while also joining Jordan Davis, HARDY, and Brooks & Dunn on select tour dates throughout the year.

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