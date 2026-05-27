Nashville Blues Fans, Get Ready For Selwyn Birchwood

Blues fans in Nashville are in for a seriously electrifying night when acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist Selwyn Birchwood brings his explosive live show to City Winery Nashville on Sunday, June 14.

Performing inside The Lounge at City Winery, Birchwood arrives in Music City celebrating the release of his powerful new album Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues, his fifth release for Alligator Records and perhaps his boldest artistic statement to date. Showtime is set for 7 p.m.

Known for pushing blues music into exciting new territory while still honoring its deep roots, Birchwood has earned praise from some of music’s biggest outlets. Rolling Stone called him “a remarkable, contemporary bluesman…a powerhouse young guitarist and soulful vocalist,” while Guitar World declared Birchwood “the real deal.”

And live, that reputation is more than deserved.

Birchwood’s sound is a fearless fusion of deep blues, psychedelic rock, swampy funk, and Southern soul — all delivered with jaw-dropping musicianship and genuine emotional fire. Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues showcases that signature style perfectly, featuring all original songs that tackle everything from social media and algorithms to romance, work struggles, and racism. The album moves effortlessly between gritty blues grooves and modern funk-infused textures, creating a sound that feels both timeless and refreshingly forward-thinking.

What truly separates Birchwood from many contemporary blues artists is his commitment to originality. Rather than simply recreating the past, he’s carving out a lane entirely his own.

“You would be hard-pressed to find an album or a band that sounds exactly like mine,” Birchwood says. “That has been and always will be the goal.”

City Winery’s intimate setting should provide the perfect backdrop for Birchwood’s dynamic performance style, allowing fans to experience every note and nuance up close.

For anyone looking to experience one of modern blues music’s most exciting voices, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Selwyn Birchwood performs Sunday, June 14 at The Lounge at City Winery Nashville, located at 609 Lafayette Street. Tickets are available now through City Winery Nashville.

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