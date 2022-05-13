LISTEN: Trey Lewis’ “Whatever She Sees in Me”

Country singer, Trey Lewis’ new single “Whatever She Sees In Me” is out now along with the music video. Watch above. The song was written to honor his own mother as an anthem for all mothers! The release follows on the tails of singles, “Good to Know People,” “Hate This Town,” and “Single Again.”

Trey says, “My mom has always supported me even through my darkest times. I wanted to express my gratitude the best way I know how. I wrote ‘Whatever She Sees In Me’ with Lee Starr, Davis Corley, and Ryan Rossebo. Play this for your mom and tell her how much she means to you.”

Trey Lewis first turned heads in country music with his popular song ‘Dicked Down in Dallas’. Look for the Birmingham, AL native at Kid Rock’s in downtown Nashville on Sat, MAY 21.