BMI’s Acoustic Lounge Returns to Bluebird Café

BMI kicked off 2026 by bringing its BMI Acoustic Lounge series back to one of Nashville’s most iconic rooms, The Bluebird Café, on Monday night (1/20). The intimate showcase featured BMI and Electric Feel Entertainment songwriters KC Bruner, Eddie And The Getaway, Thomas Edwards, and Ricky Manning, who took turns trading songs and sharing the stories that shaped them.

Hosted by BMI Executive Director of Creative, Nashville, Shannon Sanders, the evening stayed true to the Bluebird’s long-standing tradition of spotlighting the song above all else. Sponsored by Dogfish Head and Shure, the kickoff event set the tone for another year of amazing, songwriter-first performances.

“BMI Acoustic Lounge reinforces our commitment to creating meaningful spaces where our songwriters can truly be heard,” Sanders shared. “Pairing this series with a venue so deeply rooted in Nashville’s songwriting history makes it even more special. Erika Wollam Nichols and the entire Bluebird team have cultivated an environment where songwriters can genuinely connect with an audience that’s there to listen.”

Originally launched in Los Angeles in 2005, BMI Acoustic Lounge has steadily expanded over the years, making its way to New York City in 2012 and Nashville in 2024. The series has since grown into a global platform, with showcases now held in cities including Austin, Atlanta, Miami, and London. In 2024, BMI’s Austin office rebranded its longtime Saxon Songwriters Series under the Acoustic Lounge banner, with additional new markets added in 2025.

Over the years, BMI Acoustic Lounge has featured hundreds of acclaimed and emerging creators, from Ray Benson and Kimmie Rhodes to Lauren Daigle, Maggie Rogers, The War And Treaty, Lucky Daye, and Lauv, among many others.

BMI Acoustic Lounge at The Bluebird Café Dates:

2/24 – BMI Acoustic Lounge

3/17 – BMI Acoustic Lounge

4/21 – BMI Acoustic Lounge

5/19 – BMI Acoustic Lounge

6/23 – BMI Acoustic Lounge

7/21 – BMI Acoustic Lounge

8/18 – BMI Acoustic Lounge

9/22 – BMI Acoustic Lounge

10/20 – BMI Acoustic Lounge

12/15 – BMI Acoustic Lounge

